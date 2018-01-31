Kevin Feige has confirmed an 'Avengers' and 'X-Men' crossover is ''years away''.

Back in December, the Walt Disney Company - who own the rights to the Marvel Cinematic Universe - purchased 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion and agreed an all-stock acquisition deal, as well as obtaining other assets from media conglomerate Rupert Murdoch's empire, whilst taking on $13.7 billion of Fox's credit insured debt.

Fox currently own the rights to a number of Marvel comic movie franchises including 'Deadpool', 'X-Men' and 'Fantastic Four' and the new merger excited fans as it means there could finally be a crossover.

However, the 44-year-old Marvel Studios boss has revealed that they are not even thinking about a potential crossover at this moment.

Speaking to Vulture, Feige said: ''[A crossover] would be years away. We've announced everything through 2019, so none of those would be adjusted. We're not thinking about it. We're focusing on everything we've already announced. If and when the deal actually happens, we'll start to think more about it. Until then, we have a lot to do.''

Marvel has already released a number of upcoming movies including 'Black Panther', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', 'Captain Marvel' and 'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2'.

The cast of the upcoming 'Avengers' movie is already full to the brim and will see the hero squad, which includes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), join forces with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' troop to save the Earth.

The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, but they will also receive a helping hand from Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Phase three of the MCU will come to an end in May 2019, concluding with the fourth 'Avengers' movie, which is yet untitled.

In 2009, Disney bought 5,000 of Marvel's characters in a deal worth $4 billion.

'Deadpool 2', 'Gambit', 'Dark Phoenix', 'Multiple Man', 'New Mutants' and 'X-Force' are currently in the works or in post-production from Fox.