Kevin Feige says at least two LGBTQ characters will soon star in Marvel movies.

The studio boss has revealed there will soon be greater representation of the LGBTQ community in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

During an interview with The Playlist, Kevin was asked: ''When are we getting a gay, bi, LGBTQ, out character in the MCU? Is it even in the works?''

He replied: ''Yes.''

The interviewer subsequently asked: ''It's not someone we've seen yet, I'm guessing?''

And Kevin responded by saying: ''Both.''

Asked to clarify his comments, the Marvel boss added: ''Both ones you've seen and ones you haven't seen.''

Meanwhile, Marvel recently drew up an all-female shortlist of directors for the standalone 'Black Widow' movie.

The studio is eyeing up the likes of Cate Shortland, Amma Asante and Maggie Betts, having originally started with a list of 49 candidates for the job.

And Scarlett Johansson, who is poised to reprise the role of the Black Widow for the much-anticipated standalone movie, believes Kevin is the ideal person to help guide the project.

She said: ''I think there's room for it. The only way to do it would be if it were something that we've never seen before that was really groundbreaking and incredibly badass.

''I think if anyone could make that happen my boss Kevin Feige could. He's a visionary.''

Scarlett first played the role in 2010's 'Iron Man 2', and she's confident that the character's ''tortured past'' would make for an entertaining standalone film.

The 33-year-old star said: ''I think it could be something really special.

''Theres a lot of room there. The character has a tortured past, she's had to make a lot of difficult decisions. She has a lot of trauma. She's got issues. There's room to work them all out.''