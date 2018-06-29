Kevin Feige admits Marvel could soon make as many as four films per year.

The studio boss explained that, in the short-term, the company plans to continue with its three-films-per-year approach, but he admitted it's something Marvel is open to reconsidering.

He shared: ''The plan right now is three. The plan had been two, for a long time, and we always said that when we felt that we had the bandwidth for it and that we could do it in a way that wouldn't jeopardise any quality, we'd go to three. That's where we are now. We might do four someday, but not in the immediate future.''

Kevin, 45, also delivered an update on the eagerly awaited 'Captain Marvel' movie, which stars Brie Larson.

Asked when the first trailer will be released, Kevin told Collider: ''That film is still shooting for another couple weeks, so I think it'll be a few months.''

Kevin explained where the new 'Captain Marvel' film will sit in relation to the fourth 'Avengers' movie, too.

He said: ''That'll be after the 'Captain Marvel' teaser, probably. Announcing that title, it'll be towards the end of the year, with however we launch that film.''

Meanwhile, Kevin revealed last month that Marvel plans to introduce its first Muslim superhero.

He explained that the Muslim teen superhero Kamala Khan is ''definitely sort of in the works''.

Kevin said: ''Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we've introduced Captain Marvel to the world.''