Kevin Feige won't reveal the full title of the fourth 'Avengers' movie.

The Marvel Universe president admitted revealing the name of the 2019 installment of the franchise would serve as a spoiler for the upcoming third movie, 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Asked if revealing the title for 'Avengers 4' - which was previously known as 'Avengers: Infinity War Part 2' - would be a spoiler, he replied: ''Yeah, for sure.''

He later added to CinemaBlend: ''They're two very different movies. That's all I'll say.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the popular superheroes fight against the Mad Titan Thanos and will see and introduction of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' cast into the main Marvel universe.

However, with the new change of the newest film there has been uncertainty about whether Thanos will feature in both movies.

The next 'Avengers' movie is currently in production in Atlanta and 'Avengers 4' is rumoured to pick up right after and are supposed to end the current Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 43-year-old producer told Collider: ''We've have been lucky that contract expirations haven't factored in too much.

''We've had people under contract for certain films, then we've had new ideas and new directions like 'Captain America: Civil War' like we wanted to do and we've been lucky enough to make new contracts.

''Or 'Spider-Man: Homecoming, the cast has been awesome in their enthusiasm for the direction and the storylines that we've been telling.

''Certainly as we get to 'Infinity War' there is a sense of climax if not a conclusion to, but the time we're at untitled 'Avengers 4' the 22 movies that have encompassed the first three phases of the MCU.

''And what happens after that will be very different. I don't know if it's Phase 4, it might be a new thing.''