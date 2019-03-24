Kevin Feige has teased 'Captain Marvel' sequels could take place in the past in a time set before 'Iron Man'.
The Marvel Studios boss admitted introducing alien shape-shifters the Skrulls in the movie was part of laying groundwork for their war with the Kree and so future movies could take place in the timeline between the events depicted in the latest movie and those in 2008's 'Iron Man'.
Asked why the Kree/Skrull war had been the backdrop to introducing Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel - who is played by Brie Larson - Kevin said: ''We wanted to give her her own corner of the universe, her own mythology. While we're not specific about this in the movie, there's potential to understand where has she been this whole time? Why haven't we seen her yet? The answer is revealed and hinted at in this movie as she was dealing with a colossal, universal conflict in another section of the MCU...
''I mean, anything we haven't done, anything from the books that we haven't yet done in film is always on the table.''
Kevin thinks part of the ''fun'' of the MCU is the ''gap'' in time between stories and he's looking forward to the future, when fans will watch the movies in chronological order, rather than release order.
He told Screen Rant: ''I think the fun part about seeing this portion of the MCU is that gap. We've heard about some of it and 'Winter Soldier'. The Robert Redford character talks about some timelines and we've mentioned some of those adventures.
''he potential is there and I just love the notion of someday people watching the Marvel Studios Films for the first time and maybe they'll, you know, sometimes I like how people debate online, what's the best order to watch them in. Is it release order? Is it chronologically, well, if they watch this movie before they watch 'Iron Man', when Nick Fury comes out in the tag and says, you're not the only superhero in the world. They'll go, no, he's talking about her.''
