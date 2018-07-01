Kevin Feige says Marvel will continue to bring new characters to the big screen as well as make sequels about the much loved characters too.
The Marvel Studios President wants to strike a balance between much loved characters getting their sequels as well as having new characters start their own stories too.
He said: ''It's one of the reasons we've expanded to three films a year, is so that we could do the sequels to films that people have responded to - because we love to make continuing stories with characters people have responded to - but also keep doing the stuff that nobody's ever heard of, and people go, 'Why are you doing that?' That's fun. And that's what Phase One was built on, Phase Two was built on, Phase Three was built on, is having that ... Whenever we announce the next year, two years, three years, five years, whatever we're going to announce, there will be plenty of those that, maybe people in the know like yourself will know what they are, but the world at large will go, 'What is it? Why are they doing that? That's exciting for sure.''
And the 45-year-old filmmaker explained why there can be such big gaps between movie sequels.
He added to Cinema Blend: ''When you've got, what is it now, six, seven separate franchises? It's part of the scheduling process. Sometimes when people ask, 'What about this character, what about that character?' I go, 'Well, it's scheduling.' And they go, 'What's he talking about?' Scheduling. How many years between movies can you have? You know, [Thor:] Ragnarok was four years. There's four years between, right? He had an appearance in between there. So that seems to be maybe okay - sometimes, though, you want it to be less. Sometimes it can be more.''
