Kevin Feige has revealed Marvel Studios are set to hire more women and people of colour both on and off screen.

The 44-year-old president of Marvel Studios has praised the ''positive initiative'' of getting more minority groups involved in film, and has said that the popular studios - which has recently begun work on the female-led 'Captain Marvel' movie - are doing more to hire a diverse range of people to fit ''all different capacities'' of jobs.

When asked if Marvel plan to hire more women and people of colour both as actors and behind the camera, Kevin said: ''Yes. I think we're seeing it shift from a very purposeful initiative to just a fact of life, to just a way of doing business. Then there are people we hired that we're not ready to announce in all different capacities, particularly behind the camera. As 'Black Panther' has so loudly declared, [representation] can only help you, can only help you tell unique stories, can only help you do things in a new, and unique, and fresh, and exciting way. If you do that, audiences will notice it, and appreciate it, and support it.''

'Captain Marvel' - which will star Brie Larson in the titular role - marks the first movie from the studios to have a female lead, and Kevin has admitted that the production might be considered a ''risk'', but thinks the final product will be worth it.

Speaking about which of Marvel's movie he would consider to be risks, he told Entertainment Weekly: ''You look at 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Doctor Strange', 'Ant-Man' ... You look at 'Black Panther' or 'Captain Marvel', that we have just started filming. One could consider those risks, whenever you're doing something new and it's not proven. Doing a third version of 'Spider-Man'. Those are all things that have a certain amount of risk associated with them, but early on we decided we didn't want to be just the 'Iron Man' studio or just the 'Avengers' studio. We want to be the Marvel Studio.''