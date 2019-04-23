Kevin Feige says he ''got chills'' when the Avengers assembled for the first time.

'Avengers: Endgame' is released Thursday (25.04.19) and will wrap up 21 films and 11 franchises taking place over a decade, and will complete phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Studios President explained that he knew the franchise would be a success while making 2012's 'The Avengers' - when the movies heroes were brought together for the first time - and praised the film's director Joss Whedon for ''pulling it off'' and creating an ''iconic moment'' in cinema.

Speaking in a video for Rotten Tomatoes, he said: ''That shot, the shot of all the Avengers assembling for the first time, was so much spectacle, so many visual effects

''It was filmed in an open air warehouse in New Mexico, not in New York. There was nothing but green screen behind them.

''Hulk wasn't in the shot. Iron Man wasn't in the shot because they were CG and put in later, but it looked pretty cool and Joss had a great vision for it.

''Cut too many months later, the visual effects are coming together, it's starting to look cool, Iron Man's now landing, Hulk's there.

'' But the moment when I realised that this could be an iconic moment not just for the MCU, but for these kinds of films, was on the mix stage.

''You get the experience of watching the final playback on the mix stage with Silvestri's amazing score building to that moment and I got chills. And I realised Joss had pulled it off.''

But while the studio had ''high expectations'' for the franchise, Kevin admitted it still went beyond their ''wildest'' projections.

''We had high expectations for what the movie could be and the way the audience responded and the box office numbers behind it exceeded even our wildest expectations.''