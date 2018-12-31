Kevin Feige thinks the fan reaction to 'Avengers: Infinity War' was ''amazing'', and ''exactly'' what the studio wanted.
The 45-year-old Marvel Studios president has heaped praise on ''the way the world received'' the 2018 instalment of the ensemble movie franchise, as he says the reaction was ''exactly'' what the studio wanted from fans when they first planned the movie ''four years'' ago.
Speaking about the movie - as well as the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame' - Kevin said: We did 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we've ever made. Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.''
Kevin enjoyed playing around with the idea of leaving the movie on a cliffhanger with villain Thanos seemingly being the victor, as he and his crew were tired of the ''predictable'' storyline of the good guy winning.
Speaking to Variety's 'Playback' podcast, Kevin added: ''And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we've made and I'm sure on many of the movies we'll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often - good guy, good woman, good hero wins - they go, 'Eh, it's kind of predictable. Good guy wins.'
''Well, sometimes that's fun. But for years I remember thinking, 'I wonder what they're going to do when they don't?' Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn't have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.''
'Avengers: Endgame' will hit cinema screens in April 2019, and will see the likes of Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth come back as Thor, Tom Holland reprise his role as Spider-Man, Chadwick Boseman star as Black Panther, and Chris Evans return as Captain America.
