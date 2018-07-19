Kevin Feige says setting the 'Captain Marvel' movie in the 90s allows Marvel to ''play'' in a new area.

The 45-year-old studio boss has revealed the reasons behind the studio's decision to set the much-anticipated superhero film in that particular decade, revealing it helps Marvel to explore some previously untouched stories.

Asked to explain Marvel's approach to the 'Captain Marvel' film, he told the Toronto Sun newspaper: ''The answer is, you'll see in the storytelling of the movie.

''But it allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a '90s action genre was fun for us ... and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people.

''Also, tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story.''

Earlier this month, Kevin revealed Samuel L. Jackson will look 25 years younger for the duration of 'Captain Marvel'.

He explained that the veteran performer and his co-star Clark Gregg will both look distinctly different from their real-life selves in the upcoming superhero movie, which stars Brie Larson as the central character.

Kevin said: ''Sam Jackson is shooting a movie for us right now where he's entirely 25 years younger the whole movie.

''And Coulson. So that'll be the first one where it's a character for the whole movie, as opposed to a glimpse at a certain period of time. It's the whole movie.''