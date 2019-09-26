Kevin Feige is to develop a 'Star Wars' film.

The Marvel president - who is a big fan of the sci-fi series - has teamed up with Lucasfilm following a summer meeting with president Kathleen Kennedy, who is ''pursuing a new era in 'Star Wars' storytelling''.

Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter: ''We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of 'Star Wars', but also 'Indiana Jones' and reaching into other parts of the company including 'Children of Blood and Bone' with Emma Watts and Fox.

''With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in 'Star Wars' storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a 'Star Wars' film together.''

The Skywalker Saga will come to an end with forthcoming film 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which is due to drop in December.

Lucasfilm are keeping other details about Kennedy and Feige's movie under wraps for now.

Kennedy recently admitted she ''loves'' hearing feedback from passionate fans about 'Star Wars' supporters - even if it is negative.

She said: ''I frankly love the feedback and frankly the criticism. You develop a little bit of an armour, but you learn from that.

''It's kind of like having a continual focus group that's out there telling you things, whether it's what you want to hear or you don't want to hear...

''We're just like the fans out there, we're just trying to find what's cool, what's heartfelt, what's strong storytelling and so I have to say - within reason - I love the feedback.''