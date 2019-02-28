Kevin Feige has revealed that the next 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film will be made from the script penned by James Gunn, who wrote and directed the first two films in the sci-fi series before he was fired by Disney over old controversial tweets.
Kevin Feige has confirmed that 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will use James Gunn's script.
The President of Marvel Studios has revealed the film will be based on the story created by 52-year-old Gunn, who wrote and directed the first two films in the Marvel sci-fi series before he was fired by Disney following the emergence of old offensive Twitter posts in which he joked about paedophilia, homophobia and rape.
The third installment of the 'Guardians' trilogy was originally intended to start production in early 2019 however the 45-year-old producer has revealed that other than knowing they will use Gunn's script he doesn't know when filming will begin because Marvel has been ''focusing on other projects''.
Speaking to Collider, Feige said: ''I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back. Meaning the release date, because it's not coming out - although we've never announced a release date actually - but it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course.
''Outside of knowing that we're gonna use [James Gunn's] draft, [we have] been focusing on other projects.''
It is known that Adam McKay has held talks about directing the next film, however, he hasn't said whether he will take on the job or not.
The 'Anchorman' director said: ''We've talked a little bit. We're always kind of talking. I think Feige is just the greatest and I think what they're doing is amazing.''
McKay has also admitted his dream Marvel project would be to make a standalone Silver Surfer movie.
He previously said: ''Silver Surfer is the one I want to do, man.
''I would do anything to do Silver Surfer, because visually that would just be ... you could do what the Wachowskis did with 'Speed Racer' with The Silver Surfer. At the same time, there's a great emotional story in there, where the guy has to make the choice to save his planet.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...