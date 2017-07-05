Kevin Feige said the currently untitled 'Avengers 4' will end the 22-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe arc.

The Marvel Studios boss confirmed that the fourth 'Avengers' movie, which is slated for a 2019 release, will change the MCU and said Spider-Man will then take the world in another direction.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun newspaper, Feige said: ''The original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled 'Avengers' in May of 2019, and then two months later it will be Peter Parker and Spider-Man that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' is currently being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will see the current Avengers meeting with the Guardians of the Galaxy as they work together to fight the intergalactic titan Thanos.

The currently untitled fourth in the franchise, originally titled 'Avengers: Infinity War Part 2', will also be directed by the Russo brothers but not much else is known about the film.

The MCU was started with the hit 2008 movie 'Iron Man' starring Robert Downey Jr. as the titular hero and was expanded with films focused on Thor, Captain America and Ant-Man among others.

Feige also revealed that Spider-Man, who is played by Tom Holland, has a five movie arc.

Already the web-slinger has been seen in two movies, a cameo in 'Captain America: Civil War' and in a full adventure in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and will be featured in the two upcoming 'Avengers' movies as well as a standalone sequel finishing off the ''five movies.''

Holland, 21, previously revealed the two further standalone movies will allow Marvel to develop the story of the superhero.

He said: ''There is what we call the arc of the character. There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially to grow in the next two movies.

''He's definitely not the finished article by the end of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and go through puberty I guess. It's going to be an exciting couple of movies.''

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' sequel is already slated to be released in 2019 after Holland dons the suit to appear in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.