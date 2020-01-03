There are no immediate plans for the first transgender Marvel superhero.

The president of the film studio Kevin Feige appeared to suggest that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was planning to introduce a transgender character in an upcoming movie, but sources close to Feige have clarified his comments.

During an event at the New York Film Academy, Kevin was asked if the studio had plans ''on bringing more LGBT+ characters into the MCU, specifically trans characters''.

He replied: ''Yes - absolutely, yes. And very soon. In a movie that we're shooting right now.''

However, sources close to Kevin told Variety that he only intended to reply to the first part of the question about LGBT+ characters and he didn't mean to imply that the MCU was set to introduce a trans character.

Fans had speculated the first transgender character would debut in the upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which is set to release in 2021.

They believe Sere - who descends from a group of all-male angels but who has transitioned to a female identity in the 'Thor' universe - is the only existing character who fits the bill.

Reports began circulating that the film studio was looking to cast a transgender woman as a casting breakdown called for ''transgender actress only''.

Meanwhile, Marvel will feature their first gay character in 'The Eternals', set for release this November.

The new Marvel ensemble will see 'The Bodyguard' star Richard Madden alongside Angelina Jolie, Kit Hartington, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Brian Tyree Henry.

Feige has described ''a levitating immortal with teleporting and vaporising powers and abundance of cosmic energy'' who is also ''married, he's got a family, and that is just part of who he is''.

The project will also feature Marvel's first deaf character whilst the studio's first Asian-American superhero will appear in the 2021 movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.