Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that 'Captain Marvel' will be set in the early 1990s.

The 44-year-old film producer used his appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to spill that directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero adventure will show Carol Danvers and her titular alter ego, played by Brie Larson, fighting enemies almost three decades ago.

Feige says the reason for the time setting is that it's an era that hasn't been explored in the MCU and also it was an era in which he had a lot of ''fun''.

He said: ''There is an unexplored period of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we wanted to showcase. Almost anything else is a spoiler other than to say that the 90s would be a fun period to make a superhero movie in. I graduated high school in 1991 and the thought that I'm now making a period piece is unbelievable. How old am I now? It's just gonna be a lot of fun.''

At Comic-Con it was also revealed that the main villains in the movie will be the Skrulls, an extraterrestrial race of shape shifters hellbent on invading and conquering Earth.

'Captain Marvel' will also star Samuel L. Jackson as super-spy Nick Fury.