Kevin Federline has been forced to make compromises in order to co-parent with Britney Spears.

The 39-year-old dancer - who has two boys, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, with his ex-wife - revealed that Britney's hectic work schedule means he needs to plan his time around her touring schedule.

Kevin - who also has two young daughters with wife Victoria Prince, and a son and daughter with ex-fiancee Shar Jackson - said: ''I'm used to not having all my kids, and this is gonna be one of those years.

''When you are co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do. My boys will be gone, their mom's off in Asia on tour ... They are gone for the rest of the month.''

Kevin, who released a much-maligned album called 'Playing with Fire' in 2006, also revealed that Preston and Jayden have both developed an interest in music.

He told BravoTV: ''Preston kind of knows how to DJ. He wants to learn more. I got him Ableton [music production app] on his laptop, so he kind of messes with that. He hasn't completely dived into it, and I don't want to force him.

''I want to make sure it's something he really wants to do. He's really big into the EDM trap music scene.''

Meanwhile, Britney admitted earlier this year that she made the first move with her current boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The blonde beauty said she approached Sam - who she met on the set of the music video for her single 'Slumber Party' - because she found him ''cute''.

Britney shared: ''We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there, [while filming the video]. We were forced to talk to each other.

''He doesn't really know me as a person, and I have no idea who the hell he is, and we were just talking.

''I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag. I was like 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person.''