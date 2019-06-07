Kevin Dillon has been ordered to pay his ex wife over $1 million.

The 'Entourage' actor has been locked in a financial battle with ex-wife Jane Stuart since their 10-year marriage came to an end in 2017 and now a judge has ordered him to hand over an equalisation payment of $1,700,594, while he will keep their former marital home in Malibu and other assets including a 1968 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the court noted each party will receive assets that value $2 million.

During negotiations, Jane had accused Kevin of withholding money for their 13-year-old daughter Ava's school fees and suggested he made more money than he had admitted.

However, the 53-year-old actor - who also has 23-year-old Amy from a previous relationship - insisted his monthly income had dramatically reduced since 'Entourage' ended and claimed he only made $11,500 a month.

The court took that into account and lowered his monthly payments to £3,174 for child support and $2,100 for spousal support. Kevin also pays $2,000 a month in school fees.

The judge explained he had decided to lower the actor's support because his ex-wife had not made an effort to find a job despite having been warned to try and find her own source of income.

If both parties agree to the court's decision, a judgement will be filed in the case and the former couple's divorce will be completed.

Previously, the 'Platoon' actor had been ordered by the court to pay Jane over $3,000 per month in child support and $7,000 in spousal support.