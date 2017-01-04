Kevin Costner is developing a new Western movie which he wants to direct and star in and he claims it could become a franchise.
Kevin Costner is developing a new Western movie which he intends to direct and star in.
The 61-year-old actor made his name in Hollywood with several roles in films set in the American Old West, such as 'Dances with Wolves', 'Silverado', 'Open Range' and 'Wyatt Earp' and now he is turning his attention to the genre again for a new epic.
Costner is now co-writing the project and he wants to step behind the camera for the story.
Speaking to Vulture, he said: ''I have another Western I've co-written with some people, and I would like to play out the second half of my career directing more. I've constantly given the movies I've found to directors who I thought could do it better, but there are a lot of voices in my ear from my family saying, 'You need to direct the movies you fall in love with.' So I think I will,''
Costner is no stranger to directing having previously took control of 1990's 'Dances with Wolves' - which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture - 1997's 'The Postman' and 2003's 'Open Range'.
The veteran star has also revealed the plot he has fleshed out stretches to a 10-hour story meaning it could become a franchise or even a long-running TV series.
He told Variety: ''I've been working on it. It's about 10 hours long, how about that? Maybe I'll make three features out of it. There's a fourth one, too, so it's truly a saga. I could do TV, or I could also make it like every six months, have a big Western that's tied together like 'Jean De Florette' and 'Manon Of The Spring'. I think those are fun to watch.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
When a young girl's mother dies in childbirth, she is sent to live with her...
In 1987, Jim White (Kevin Costner) moved to McFarland in the San Joaquin Valley, Kern...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
There's nothing very original in this spy thriller, but director Branagh gives the film a...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Jack Ryan is a young office worker at CIA headquarters whose life turns upside down...
Jack Ryan is a young CIA analyst who joined Intelligence hoping for a comfortable office...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...