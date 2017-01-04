Kevin Costner is developing a new Western movie which he intends to direct and star in.

The 61-year-old actor made his name in Hollywood with several roles in films set in the American Old West, such as 'Dances with Wolves', 'Silverado', 'Open Range' and 'Wyatt Earp' and now he is turning his attention to the genre again for a new epic.

Costner is now co-writing the project and he wants to step behind the camera for the story.

Speaking to Vulture, he said: ''I have another Western I've co-written with some people, and I would like to play out the second half of my career directing more. I've constantly given the movies I've found to directors who I thought could do it better, but there are a lot of voices in my ear from my family saying, 'You need to direct the movies you fall in love with.' So I think I will,''

Costner is no stranger to directing having previously took control of 1990's 'Dances with Wolves' - which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture - 1997's 'The Postman' and 2003's 'Open Range'.

The veteran star has also revealed the plot he has fleshed out stretches to a 10-hour story meaning it could become a franchise or even a long-running TV series.

He told Variety: ''I've been working on it. It's about 10 hours long, how about that? Maybe I'll make three features out of it. There's a fourth one, too, so it's truly a saga. I could do TV, or I could also make it like every six months, have a big Western that's tied together like 'Jean De Florette' and 'Manon Of The Spring'. I think those are fun to watch.''