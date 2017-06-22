Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson are wanted to star in new movie 'Highwaymen'.

The two actors are reportedly being eyed up by Netflix for its drama based around legendary Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Manny Gault who hunted down the infamous Depression-era outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow and put an end to their violent robbery spree.

John Lee Hancock, who directed 'The Founder', 'Saving Mr. Banks' and 'The Blind Side', is reportedly on board to helm 'Highwaymen' and Deadline reports the director has rewritten a script by John Fusco with Casey Silver as producer.

Unlike the 1967 multi-award winning Arthur Penn movie 'Bonnie and Clyde', starring Warren Beatty, 80, and Faye Dunaway, 76, 'Highwaymen' will focus on the good guys.

'Bonnie and Clyde' is based around the real-life criminals who, after a spree of violent robberies and murders, were shot to death in 1934 in Texas inside a stolen car.

Originally the film, which has been in the pipeline for years with the rights owned by Universal Pictures, was set to star the late Paul Newman and Robert Redford but it's reported that Netflix is looking to replace them with Costner and Harrelson if it can acquire the rights.

The 62-year-old 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' actor is wanted to play lawman Hamer, a Texas Ranger who survived 100 gunfights and killed 53 people, with Harrelson, 55, starring as Gault.