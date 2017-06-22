Hollywood legends Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson are being eyed up to star as Texas Rangers hired to stop the infamous criminals Bonnie and Clyde in Netflix movie 'Highwaymen'.
Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson are wanted to star in new movie 'Highwaymen'.
The two actors are reportedly being eyed up by Netflix for its drama based around legendary Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Manny Gault who hunted down the infamous Depression-era outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow and put an end to their violent robbery spree.
John Lee Hancock, who directed 'The Founder', 'Saving Mr. Banks' and 'The Blind Side', is reportedly on board to helm 'Highwaymen' and Deadline reports the director has rewritten a script by John Fusco with Casey Silver as producer.
Unlike the 1967 multi-award winning Arthur Penn movie 'Bonnie and Clyde', starring Warren Beatty, 80, and Faye Dunaway, 76, 'Highwaymen' will focus on the good guys.
'Bonnie and Clyde' is based around the real-life criminals who, after a spree of violent robberies and murders, were shot to death in 1934 in Texas inside a stolen car.
Originally the film, which has been in the pipeline for years with the rights owned by Universal Pictures, was set to star the late Paul Newman and Robert Redford but it's reported that Netflix is looking to replace them with Costner and Harrelson if it can acquire the rights.
The 62-year-old 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' actor is wanted to play lawman Hamer, a Texas Ranger who survived 100 gunfights and killed 53 people, with Harrelson, 55, starring as Gault.
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
When a young girl's mother dies in childbirth, she is sent to live with her...
In 1987, Jim White (Kevin Costner) moved to McFarland in the San Joaquin Valley, Kern...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
There's nothing very original in this spy thriller, but director Branagh gives the film a...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Jack Ryan is a young office worker at CIA headquarters whose life turns upside down...
Jack Ryan is a young CIA analyst who joined Intelligence hoping for a comfortable office...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...