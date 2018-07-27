Kevin Connolly and Francesca Dutton have reportedly gone their separate ways after dating for one year.
Kevin Connolly has split from his girlfriend.
The 'Entourage' actor and socialite Francesca Dutton have reportedly called time on their one-year relationship and while they have gone their separate ways, there is some slight hope that the 44-year-old star and 31-year-old beauty may reconcile.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''The duo could get back together
''But it doesn't look likely.''
On Thursday (26.07.18), Francesca posted a meme on her Instagram stories of 12 topless guys, and a dog in a swimming pool.
The post said: ''You can only choose one,'' and she had circled the dog and drawn numerous arrows pointing at the aqua-loving pooch.
The pair have been dating since July 2017 when they met in Los Angeles, but they have never posted pictures of each other on social media.
However, some beady eyed fans have spotted the former couplie 'liking' each other's statuses from time to time.
Despite being together for a year, the pair tried to keep their romance under wraps.
A source said in April: ''They are keeping it very quiet and have been trying to be private about it.''
This comes after Kevin split from his 'Entourage' co-star Sabina Gadecki in 2016.
The pair met while shooting the spin-off movie in 2015, and their romance quickly blossomed, but in the end they simply decided they would be better off staying friends.
An insider said at the time: ''They were better off as friends. They tried to make it more and it just didn't work.''
Asked about the split, a representative for the model-turned-actress simply said at the time: ''We don't comment on our client's personal lives.''
