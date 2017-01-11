The Footlose star and his wife Kyra Sedgwick recently holidayed in the Caribbean with their two children and the 58-year-old Bacon Brothers singer and guitarist admits the local music made him pick up the drums.

"I had a little bit of a percussion lesson because on our trip we wanted to do... some kind of cultural exchange and we visited a lot of musicians and artists," he says. "One of the things I came up with I said, 'I'm really not very good with Latin rhythms and I would love to kind of have a lesson'. So we did. I was terrible at it, just awful."

However, the actor has been interested in the drums since he was a child and wants to get better at making Latin rhythms.

"I actually would like to keep up with it," he adds. "I've been banging on drums since I was a little kid. I used to take my mother's pots out of the bottom of the drawer and hit them. Then I got a little drum set when I was younger and I used to play. But when it comes to those kind of rhythms I'm really just hopeless."