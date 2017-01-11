Actor Kevin Bacon is keen to continue perfecting his percussion skills after taking lessons during a vacation in Cuba.
The Footlose star and his wife Kyra Sedgwick recently holidayed in the Caribbean with their two children and the 58-year-old Bacon Brothers singer and guitarist admits the local music made him pick up the drums.
"I had a little bit of a percussion lesson because on our trip we wanted to do... some kind of cultural exchange and we visited a lot of musicians and artists," he says. "One of the things I came up with I said, 'I'm really not very good with Latin rhythms and I would love to kind of have a lesson'. So we did. I was terrible at it, just awful."
However, the actor has been interested in the drums since he was a child and wants to get better at making Latin rhythms.
"I actually would like to keep up with it," he adds. "I've been banging on drums since I was a little kid. I used to take my mother's pots out of the bottom of the drawer and hit them. Then I got a little drum set when I was younger and I used to play. But when it comes to those kind of rhythms I'm really just hopeless."
On the morning of April 13, 2013 the citizens of Boston city awoke in a...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Harrison and Travis are two 10-year-old boys out on an adventure in the wilderness. They...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
The ingredients are all here, but this mash-up of Ghost with Men in Black is...
Nick Walker was a promising SWAT officer before getting brutally killed in a police raid....
A strong cast makes the most of an insightful, jaggedly hilarious script. And it also...
Writer-director Gunn gleefully subverts genre expectations with this superhero movie that goes way against the...
Matthew Vaughn kicks some life back into the X-men franchise with this superbly written, directed...
Cal Weaver and his wife Emily live a perfect sub-urban life, kids, a pleasant house...