Kevin Bacon doesn't think there's a ''secret'' to his lasting marriage with wife of 30 years Kyra Sedgwick, as he says condensing their romance into one quote would be ''disrespectful''.
The 60-year-old actor recently celebrated 30 years of marriage to actress Kyra Sedgwick, but has said he doesn't want to define their romance in one short quote, because he thinks that would ''disrespectful to the relationship''.
Speaking to Fox News, he said: ''There is no secret. In fact, I've often had a couple of different one-liners for that answer, and then I decided that really the answer is I'm not going to answer it because the last thing I want to do is come up with some quote that is going to summarise a 30-year relationship you know? It's disrespectful to the relationship. So I don't really know.''
The couple - who married in 1988 and have son Travis, 29, and daughter Sosie, 26, together - celebrated three decades of marriage in September, and 'Following' star Kevin marked the occasion with a sweet video.
Posting the clip, which featured himself and 53-year-old Kyra singing and playing the guitar along to the 1967 Bee Gees tune 'To Love Somebody', Kevin wrote: ''30 years! I can't believe it. @kyrasedgwick is the woman of my dreams and the music of my life #tolovesomebody #beegees. (sic)''
The pair met on the set of the PBS version of play 'Lemon Sky' and have starred alongside one another in several projects, including 'The Woodsman', 'Murder in the First', and 'Loverboy'.
Kyra made her directorial debut in Lifetime TV film 'Story of a Girl', and she cast Kevin as diner owner Michael because she thought he would generate money for the project.
She said: ''I always wanted Kevin to be in it to play Michael. I just thought it was a great role for him and the truth is, when we were trying to make it as an independent feature, we were trying to raise money and I asked him if he would be interested in playing that role - not because I thought he would be brilliant, but frankly because he would get the movie made.''
