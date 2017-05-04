Kevin Bacon's first met his future wife when she was just 12 and came to see him in a play he was appearing in.

The Hollywood star is celebrating 29 years with his spouse Kyra Sedgwick and he has now claimed they first spoke when she came to see him perform in a stage show when he was 19.

During an interview on UK station Radio X, the now 58-year-old actor said: ''I was in a play and her said she should come see it because she wanted to be an actress. It was during the break between the matinee and the evening show and I was at a deli and she was there. Her brother forced her to come and speak to me. She came over and said she saw the play and that I was really good. She says I replied saying something arrogant and patronising like, 'Thank you sweetie.' ''

However, Kyra - whom Kevin has two kids, Travis and Sosie, with - claims they first met on the set of a TV adaptation of Lanford Wilson's play 'Lemon Sky', which they both starred in.

Kevin - who is best known for his role in 'Footloose' - then bumped into Kyra at an aerobics class during the filming of the 1988 show and he knew she was the woman for him.

He said: ''I wanted to ask her out for dinner but I hadn't been dating for a while and I was really out of touch with picking someone up.

''I didn't have the courage to go up and ask her out for dinner. I would ask everyone on set if they wanted to go out for dinner and she was the only one who wouldn't come.

''She couldn't care less about me and my career. She thought I was cocky and arrogant which I was. I was expecting her to know everything about me and all the movies I had been in but she didn't. She hadn't seen 'Footloose' but I think she might have now.''

The Hollywood legend also said he used to have a dog he would take everywhere with him but his wife-to-be, despite being a huge dog lover, thought the pet was just a way for the actor to meet girls.

He said: ''I had to do a lot of chasing. It felt like a lifetime but it was probably only just a week or something.''