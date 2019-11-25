Kesha refuses to be a ''prisoner'' of her past after her long legal battle with Dr. Luke.
The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker has had a rough few years, fighting producer and record label executive Dr. Luke in court, claiming he drugged her, raped her and emotionally abused her for a decade, something which he vehemently denies, but she has learned she is ''allowed'' to find happiness.
She said: ''You can go through s**t and come out the other side swinging. I want people to know that you don't have to be defined by your past or be a prisoner of something that you had to go through - you are allowed to find happiness.''
And the 32-year-old singer is ''ready'' to be ''joyful and happy'' again.
She added: ''On the last record, I had a lot of serious things to address. But now I'm ready to be joyful and happy and make people feel good with songs that capture my love of life, like: Don't let tomorrow get in the way of having an amazing time today, because you just don't know how long you have on this earth. You can be joyous even if you've gone through tragedy.''
And Kesha is more ''focused'' on her ''soul and spirit'' now than she was in her younger years.
She told People magazine: ''In my 20s it was all about how I looked. Now I focus on my soul and my spirit, what my body and mind needs. I have little mantras on my mirror, like, 'You're the s**t' because my therapist told me to - and it makes me laugh. Being full of love and happiness is the point of life - I can't take myself too seriously.''
