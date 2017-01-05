Kesha has vowed to be ''less obsessed'' with social media this year.

The 29-year-old singer songwriter has revealed her New Year resolution is to concentrate on her ''spiritual self'', which will see her ''attempt'' to be ''more present in real life'' instead of being glued to her mobile phone.

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker - who was locked in a court battle with her label Sony and producer Dr. Luke, after claiming he sexually assaulted her - took to her Instagram account to share the news of her future plans.

She shared a picture of a message she had penned stating her resolution, which read: ''I'm sorry to those who I unfollowed this new year I have decided to attempt to be more present in my real life. I need a break from the screens. I really need focus on how I FEEL and AM on the inside. I really hope I haven't hurt any feelings and I cherish my fans more than anything in the world, this doesn't change that animals. this year I have to focus on my spiritual self I hope y'all understand. much love.(sic).''

However, the blonde beauty has vowed her limited use of social media does not mean she is ''disappearing'' entirely, and it is only an experiment to help her combat her anxiety and depression.

She captioned the post: ''I'm not disappearing, just trying to be less obsessed with the Internet. I have been reading about the emotional effects of social media and it seems that it may help my anxiety and depression if I am more present. less screens. less internet. life is one big experiment. let's see how it goes. (sic).''

Although Kesha aims to lessen her presence on the social media platforms, she doesn't intend to quieten her voice in the music industry and is working on new music, which she hopes to release soon.

Speaking previously, Sony said: ''Creating a new album takes time, and everyone's goal is to deliver a high quality album consistent with Kesha's past releases. We hope to share exciting new music with Kesha's fans soon.''