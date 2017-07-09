Kesha ''never knew'' if she was going to be able to release new music.

The 30-year-old singer wowed fans when she dropped her first single in four years earlier this week, and has admitted there was a time when releasing 'Praying' - which comes from her upcoming album 'Rainbow' - seemed like an impossible task.

The single tackles Kesha's ''severe hopelessness and depression'' stemming from her lengthy legal battle with Dr. Luke, whom she claims sexually assaulted her, and Kesha - who has since dropped the charges against the producer - is glad her ordeal is over.

She said: ''I've been to hell and back and never knew if this day was going to come.''

It isn't just 'Praying' that tackles with important topics either, as Kesha has revealed a second song on her album, entitled 'Woman', deals with her ''fury'' after controversial candidate Donald Trump was elected President of the United States.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ''I guess you're all feeling Donald Trump and his ew-ness. It's gross. Especially his grabbing a woman by the p***y comment. I was so furious. I'm such a hardcore feminist, so I wrote this song about that. I'm being a badass motherf***ing woman you don't want to f**k with.''

Previously, Kesha spoke about how she turned her ''low moments'' into a positive when writing 'Praying'.

She said of her track: '''Praying', my first single in almost four years, comes out today. I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I've overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I've found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace. This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.''