Kesha wants people to ''play and have fun'' with her make up collection.

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker sees herself as an ''aura in a skin suit'' which she likes to ''decorate'' as she believes beauty is ''all about what's inside your soul''.

In a promotional video for her new line, she said: ''I think beauty is all about what's inside your soul. I'm just an aura in a skin suit, but I do like to decorate it. That's what this make up is about. Perfect is not real, and normal is boring. I just want you to play and have fun.''

The range features a 12-shade FTW eyeshadow palette ($36), a dual-ended liquid eyeliner titled Whatever Wherever Wands ($28), and a lipstick and gloss combo ($26).

A Collector's Box can be purchased for $120, which includes a note from Kesha whilst the I Want It All Collection is $90 and you receive all the products in one go.

And Kesha doesn't want her make up to make people ''feel perfect or beautiful or filtered'' but instead wants her new range to allow people to show their ''authentic insides''.

She told Women's Wear Daily: ''My relationship to make up is not purely to make me feel perfect or beautiful or filtered. It's more to make me feel like my authentic insides are being shown on the outside. Sometimes with beauty, it feels like the goal is perfection. With my line, that's not the goal. My goal is happiness.''

Kesha's beauty line will be released on December 3.