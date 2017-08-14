Kesha has tweeted her support for Taylor Swift following the star's court battle with DJ David Mueller.

Last week a Denver judge dismissed the case brought against Taylor by the former radio host, who was seeking $3 million in damages after claiming he lost his job at KYGO radio after Taylor's security team accused him of groping her bottom during a meet-and-greet in June of 2013.

US District Judge William Martinez ruled there is insufficient evidence to support the claim but Taylor's countersuit against the DJ for the symbolic sum of $1, following her claims that he intentionally groped her, will proceed.

And Kesha shared her support for Taylor, 27, tweeting: ''@taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer (sic).''

Taylor previously supported Kesha in her own sexual assault case, by donating $250,000 to the star to finance her legal battle against producer Dr. Luke, who she claimed ''sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally'' abused her.

Kesha, 30, recently released 'Praying', her first single in four years, and has admitted there was a time when putting out new music seemed like an impossible task.

The single tackles Kesha's ''severe hopelessness and depression'' stemming from her lengthy legal battle with Dr. Luke and Kesha - who has since dropped the charges against the producer - is glad her ordeal is over.

She said: ''I've been to hell and back and never knew if this day was going to come.''

Previously, Kesha spoke about how she turned her ''low moments'' into a positive when writing 'Praying'.

She said of her track: ''I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I've overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I've found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace. This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.''