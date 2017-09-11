Kesha will play a special show at London's Electric Brixton in November.

The 'Praying' hitmaker has announced she will be taking to the stage in the UK once again for a one off special show at the London venue on November 14.

The show will form part of her 'Rainbow Tour' in support of her album of the same name, which is set to start making its way across North America later this month.

Kesha said in a statement: ''My new album 'Rainbow' is dedicated to my fans. And I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new 'Rainbow Tour'. I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.''

The 30-year-old singer's tour comes as she has made a triumphant return to the music scene after having taken time off during her gruelling legal battle against former producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of of sexually abusing her during their time working together.

Kesha previously revealed her highly anticipated album 'Rainbow' has been instrumental in pulling her out of the dark place she was left in by the court case.

She said: ''This record has quite literally saved my life. I think colour symbolises hope ... I've always just found the hope in the bright colours and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life.

''It's so personal. I've written every song on this album and they're all so personal. This song ['Praying'], I think, is just really important because it talks about me personally going through something very hard - lots of very hard things - making it through, not giving up, and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes.''

Tickets for the Electric Brixton show will go on sale this Friday (15.09.17), and will be available from LiveNation.com