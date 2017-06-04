Kesha and her long-term boyfriend are reportedly planning on tying the knot.

The 30-year-old musician has been dating Brad Ashenfelter for around three years, and it seems their relationship has been going from strength to strength as a source has claimed the pair are ''very loved up'' and has hinted at the possibility of an engagement ''very soon''.

The insider told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''They are very loved up. He completely adores her. He gave her a gorgeous ring as a sign of his commitment. There could be wedding bells very soon.''

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker met Brad in 2014 through mutual friends, and during the same year Brad took the time to visit the blonde beauty at Timberline Knolls treatment centre in Illinois where she was receiving treatment for an eating disorder.

Meanwhile, the 'We R Who We R' singer recently slammed online trolls, as after experiencing bullying both as a young girl and on social media she said the ''amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online'' makes her ''sick''.

She said: ''When I think about the kind of bullying I dealt with as a child and teen, it seems almost quaint compared with what goes on today. The amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online makes me sick. I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody's self-confidence and sense of self-worth. I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don't know a thing about me.

''It became a vicious cycle: When I compared myself to others, I would read more mean comments, which only fed my anxiety and depression. Seeing paparazzi photos of myself and the accompanying catty commentary fuelled my eating disorder. The sick irony was that when I was at some of the lowest points in my life, I kept hearing how much better I looked. I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great.''