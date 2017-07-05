Kesha has teased her musical comeback.

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker posted a series of pictures on Instagram, which turned out to be her standing on the edge of the sea in the evening with the words ''The Beginning'' emblazoned across it, suggesting it could the title of her next single or indeed album.

The 30-year-old singer is fully focused on relaunching her music career after dropping her lawsuit against Dr. Luke - who she claimed sexually assaulted her - and fulfilling her contractual obligations to the producer's label Kemosabe by submitting 28 new songs.

Kesha has already worked on an emotional duet with a mystery collaborator, which made them both cry ''happy tears''.

The blonde beauty said she will ''forever fight'' to be able to release the songs she's been working on this year.

Alongside a black and white picture of the star slumped in bed, she previously wrote on Instagram: ''Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true .... please pray one day y'all can hear this music. it's the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it's literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it. merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that's all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals. love y'all. (sic)''

Kesha also previously revealed she has been recording a ''f**k off'' song with a Grammy Award-winning artist.

She wrote: ''to the studio with a friend hope he wins the Grammy for producer of the year this year!!!! #secretawesomesongs (sic)''

Kesha's last track, 'True Colors', was recorded with Zedd and came out after a judge ruled she could not be released from her recording contract with Dr. Luke - who has since been dropped by Sony.

She signed a contract with Dr. Luke - who denied all the allegations of abuse - for five albums in 2005 and has so far released just two, with the most recent, 'Warrior', coming out in 2012.