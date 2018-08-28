Kesha's next new music will be a feature on glam rock group The Struts' track 'Body Talks'.

The 'Praying' hitmaker has recorded a new version of the British band's recent single, which is set to be released on Wednesday (29.08.18).

The 31-year-old pop singer shared the artwork which sees her stand next frontman Luke Spiller on her social media profiles.

She simply captioned the post: ''Body Talks.''

Whilst bassist Jed Elliott added to his profiles: ''About 8 years ago I crashed my car listening to Tik Tok by Kesha.

''Now we've got a song together. Coming Wednesday @iiswhoiis (sic)''

Luke previously revealed what it was like working with the 'Die Young' hitmaker and how she loves The Rolling Stones, who they have supported in the past.

He said: ''When you talk to her about her music and stuff, she loves the Stones.''She loves a lot of great British bands. So I think we naturally connected and she heard the song, and that was it really. ''

Kesha's last song was a feature on Macklemore's 'Good Old Days' last year, following the release of her comeback LP 'Rainbow'.

Meanwhile, The Struts have also been involved with Little Mix's next album.

Band member Jade Thirlwall revealed earlier this year that she has been jamming with her rocker boyfriend Jed on new material for the British girl group's follow-up to 2016's 'Glory Days'.

The brunette beauty said: ''We've had three months off with the band so I've been doing some studio sessions with Jed for some Little Mix stuff.''

Singer Luke also shared how he's penned a track with Jade and bandmate Jed.

He said: ''We did a song together, the three of us, but I don't know what is going to happen with that.''