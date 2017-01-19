The Tik Tok singer is planning a return to the charts in 2017 after two years spent trying to save her career following accusations she leveled at Dr. Luke about his treatment of her in the studio.

A judge turned down her request to end her contract with the producer and his partners at Sony last year (16), and now Kesha faces an uncertain future, but she's determined to make music and get it released.

But in a new interview during Viceland's music show NOISEY, the emotional singer admits she's still sad about her past.

"When you work really hard at something, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating," she said. "I worked my a** off for a lot of years to be able to do it: I sang backup vocals and the first couple songs I was on, I didn't give a f**k because I just had this one vision.

"Once you earn that and make that happen, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating. It is definitely a mind f**k."

Kesha also told the show she's planning to make country music in 2017, adding, "I've always loved country music and listened to it a lot growing up, so now I'm, like, kind of allowing myself to just tap into like my music roots a little more recently.

"I think I am just, like, finding my voice in the world and so the past three years has been me taking my centre and myself back and my voice."