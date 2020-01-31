Kesha didn't expect to become so ''emotional'' writing a song about her estranged father and hadn't realised it was a topic she wanted to address.
The 32-year-old singer wasn't ''super aware'' she wanted to pen a track about growing up without her dad but when she began work on 'Father Daughter Dance' - which is taken from her new album 'High Road' - the words came pouring out and triggered a huge reaction.
She said: ''It wasn't a topic I was super aware of wanting to write about, but it came through a stream of consciousness.
''I've always acted tough and strong when I was asked about my dad, and I wasn't aware of how emotional writing that song would make me.
''It opened a floodgate of emotions. It was a different ball game.''
The song imagines what life would have been like if Kesha's father had been a figure in her life while growing up and ''out of respect'', she told her mother about it first.
She added: ''And out of respect I spoke to my mum about it first as she's been there for me my entire life.''
Kesha is very proud of her new record and had a lot of fun working on the different tracks.
She told The Sun newspaper: ''On 'High Road', I've explored a lot and I feel like it's really fun because I get to really belt out on one song and I am kind of doing the s**t-talking thing.
''On 'Kinky' I am just being a jackass and having fun.''
And the 'Tik Tok' hitmaker can't wait to get out on the road with her new songs.
She added: ''I've never been as excited about touring in my entire life.
''My album will be out, fans will know all the songs and we can have a real party.
''I am excited to tour it, it's the cherry on top of everything.''
