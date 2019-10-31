Kesha has a ''rainbow'' inspired makeup line coming out.

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker has revealed her new collection will be called Kesha Rose Beauty and will feature her ''favourite bright, insane rainbow- and earth- and nature-inspired colours''.

She said: ''I actually have a makeup line coming out called Kesha Rose, and it's all my favourite bright, insane rainbow- and earth- and nature-inspired colours. I don't even really like using the word 'beauty' because it's more about expressing yourself. It's about redefining what beauty means to you. Beautiful is happiness and happiness is beautiful, so that's what I am trying to encourage with the makeup line and with the record.''

The 32-year-old singer bases her makeup looks on her ''floating aura'', which she says changes from day to day.

She added: ''Quite frankly, I feel like I am just a floating aura and my aura changes colours from day-to-day, and I want to be able to express that with my [makeup]. It's not about feeling perfect or trying to look perfect or perfectly symmetrical or anything like that, it's about being happy and having fun. So, I want people to play with it and have fun with it and hopefully feel like they're expressing their auras and souls through makeup and not so concerned with looking like some perfectly symmetrical, filtered Instagram thing.''

Kesha thinks the beauty standards that are set by society are ''bulls**t'' and insists no one has to ''adhere'' to anything they don't want to.

She told Refinery29: ''I have always loved playing with beauty as its own art form. More so, as I grow up, I see that beauty standards that are set by society are bulls**t, and we don't have to adhere to any of it that we don't agree with. I encourage people to have fun and play with not only your clothes but art and makeup.''