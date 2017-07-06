Kesha's first single in nearly five years is being released Friday (07.07.17).

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker took to social media site Instagram to reveal her first track 'Praying' would be released this week after dropping her lawsuit against Dr. Luke - who she claimed sexually assaulted her - and fulfilling her contractual obligations to the producer's label Kemosabe by submitting over 20 new songs.

In a series of Instagram videos, she said: ''Animals, I have a surprise for you. Your support and love and kindness has gotten me through, hands down, the hardest time in my entire life. My new song, 'Praying,' is coming out tomorrow, and I couldn't have done this without you. I f***ing love you.''

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old singer previously revealed she just wants to spend 2017 releasing new music.

She shared: ''Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true .... please pray one day y'all can hear this music. it's the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it's literally documenting me growing up.

''I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it. merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that's all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals. love y'all. (sic)''