Kesha is working on a rock album.

The 'Tik Tok' singer has teamed up with superstar producer Ricky Reed - who is known for his work with Jason Derulo and Twenty One Pilots - on some ''gritty'' tunes.

Sharing a picture on Instagram to give fans an insight into their session at his Elysian Park studios, he wrote: ''When I first met Kesha I was blown away by her vision for what she wants this album to be.

''She is one of the most unflinching authentic rock and rollers we've had grace the halls of Elysian Park.

''So when she asked for something gritty I knew I had to give her the rudest tone I could dig up.

''Enter my Travis Bean (look it up) and vintage AC4.

''My shoulder is covering the pedal where the added fuzz is coming from. That one stays with me. Chime in our grittiest combinations (sic)''

The 29-year-old pop beauty recently shared a picture in the studio with American rock band Eagles of Death Metal, which has led fans to believe she is collaborating on something rocky.

Kesha is fully focused on relaunching her music career after dropping her lawsuit against Dr. Luke - who she claimed sexually assaulted her - and fulfilling her contractual obligations to the producer's label Kemosabe by submitting 28 new songs.

Kesha's last track, 'True Colors', was recorded with Zedd and came out after a judge ruled she could not be released from her recording contract with Dr. Luke.

She signed a contract with Dr. Luke - who has denied all the allegations of abuse - for five albums in 2005 and has so far released just two, with the most recent, 'Warrior', coming out in 2012.

Until she delivered her final three LPs, Kesha could have remained locked in the contract for life.

Although she has now submitted the required 28 songs, the studio wizard - whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald - may not necessarily release them, if they are not deemed commercially satisfactory.

However, Kesha and her team could provide any failure to make the tracks available as proof Sony and Luke are refusing to release her music.