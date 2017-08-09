Kesha's new album has ''saved her life''.

The 30-year-old singer has admitted she was left in a dark place after her gruelling lawsuit agains producer Dr. Luke - whom she accused of sexually abusing her during their time working together - and says her new album 'Rainbow' was instrumental in bringing her out of those tough times.

She said: ''This record has quite literally saved my life. I think colour symbolises hope ... I've always just found the hope in the bright colours and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life.''

And the singer - who released 'Praying', the first single from her new album, last month - admits every track on the album is ''personal'' and has helped her ''make it through'' the difficult time in her life.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Kesha said: ''It's so personal. I've written every song on this album and they're all so personal. This song ['Praying'], I think, is just really important because it talks about me personally going through something very hard -- lots of very hard things -- making it through, not giving up, and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously spoke about how she ''never knew'' if she would ever release music again following her court case.

She said: ''I've been to hell and back and never knew if this day was going to come.''

But Kesha managed to turn her ''low moments'' into a positive when writing 'Praying'.

She said of her track: '''Praying', my first single in almost four years, comes out today. I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I've overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I've found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace. This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.''