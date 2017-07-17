Kesha has a ''real family vibe'' in the studio when recording her new album.

The 30-year-old singer is gearing up for the release of 'Rainbow' - the long-awaited follow-up to 2012's 'Warrior' - and enlisted the Dap-Kings to provide their signature swing beat on 'Woman' and they had a great time working on the track because Kesha was so ''engaged and really collaborative''.

Baritone sax player Cochemea Gastelum told Billboard: ''She could have easily phoned it in or had some producer come by.

''She had just come from some big trip and she was jet-lagged, on another time zone, but she was super-engaged and really collaborative.

''We were like, 'Yeah, let's do it! The lyrics are cool... so when we got in the studio, she came in and the vibe was real cool. Her brother was there filming. It was a real family vibe, which is how we operate as well, so it was a good fit.''

Kesha came to the Dap-Kings' own Daptone studios in Brooklyn and they appreciated their efforts in coming down to the studio to work with them as they figured out their parts.

Cochemea said: ''I wasn't surprised she wanted to come in.

''It was the first time we worked with her, but it's always nice when an artist is super engaged in the music and it's a collaborative thing.

''I love the track and I think it came out great.

''We walked away feeling really, really good, and what I liked is that she had kind of a tight-knit crew, not some record company thing. She was definitely in control and in charge, but willing to listen to everybody.

''I like the vibe and energy and the way she approached her music. Everything she was going through definitely added another element to it.''