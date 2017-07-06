Kesha's new album will ''change the world''.

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker released her first solo single 'Praying' in nearly five years on Thursday (06.07.17) and Ricky Reed, who co-wrote and co-produced several tracks on her upcoming album 'Rainbow', can't wait for the LP to be released.

He told People magazine: ''Some of the most emotional experiences I've had in the studio have been with Kesha ... I mean, the world is not ready for the music that she's making right now. It's heart-stopping; I think it's gonna change the world.

''She's channelled so many experiences into just some of the most honest and powerful songs that I've ever been a part of. I really think the world of her, and also, I can't wait for the world to hear her sing the way she's been singing in my studio - it really is a very, very special album. I'm just so honoured to be a part of it.''

Meanwhile, Kesha's comeback single refers to her battle with ''severe hopelessness and depression'' following her Dr. Luke court case.

She explained recently: '''Praying', my first single in almost four years, comes out today. I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I've overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I've found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace.

''This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.''