Kesha felt like she was ''five years old'' when she was denied a hug by Jerry Seinfeld.

The 30-year-old singer was beyond embarrassed when a clip of her attempting to hug the 'Seinfeld' star went viral last month, and now said she ''should have known better'' than to approach the comedian, as she's seen the episode of his sitcom in which he becomes uncomfortable about being embraced.

Speaking on SiriusXM, Kesha said: ''I felt like I was five years old. I instantly was like, 'Oh f**k me.' And I like somehow ended up in my very own mini-episode of 'Seinfeld' for like five seconds.

''I've seen every episode a thousand times. I used to carry the whole season package with me everywhere on my carry-on. Like DVDs... That's why I wanted a hug so hard.

''He's not a huggy guy, that's fine. I should have known better. I've seen the hugging episode. That was my fault.''

It's not the first time the 'Praying' singer has been left red faced recently either, as she also discussed a time when BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw embarrassed the star by trying to hook her up with One Direction hunk Harry Styles.

Speaking about the incident when she appeared on Nick's show recently, she said: ''You decided to ring him in front of the whole world, what a nice guy you are.''

She went on to add: ''He was asleep and sick if I recall.''

When Nick cackled and asked, ''How's that going?'', Kesha replied: ''Really good, we're married now.''

And when Nick asked, ''Have you actually seen him since that happened?'', Kesha said: ''Thank God, no. That was humiliating. That was horrendous.''

Nick then pushed things further when he teased that the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker was waiting for her in her hotel room.

He joked: ''He's actually going to be in your hotel when you get back. We've tucked him up in bed, he's ready for you Kesha.''