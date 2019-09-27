Kesha is ready to ''put a solid footprint back into pop music''.

The 'Praying' hitmaker went through a ''huge purge of emotions'' with her last album 'Rainbow' - which was written in the wake of her failed lengthy legal battle to get out of her recording contract with Dr. Luke, who she accused of abusing her - and now she wants to go back to the fun upbeat tracks that she made her name with.

She said: ''I did the therapy. [I had this] huge purge of emotions.

''[The new album] hasthe happiness that I began my career with. But it feels more earned and healthier than ever...

''I dug through the emotional wreckage, and now... I can go back to talking a little bit of s**t. I really wanted to put a solid footprint back into pop music, like, 'I can do this, and I can do this on my own.'

''I don't know if this is my last pop record, but I want to have one where I go out with a bang.''

Despite her previous struggles, Kesha insisted her earlier hits don't feel tainted because she loves seeing people enjoy her old music.

She told Billboard magazine: ''When I play some of the poppier songs, people lose their s**t, and those songs are my babies too.

''It brings me so much joy to see people boogie and have the best time with their friends, and I shouldn't take that away from myself.''

And the 'Tik Tok' hitmaker enjoyed striking a balance between her early pop style and her more recent introspective writing with her upcoming, currently-untitled album.

She said: ''Emotions are forever. Part of this album is resurrecting the fact that you can be a f***ing mess in your head one day, and then you can also be glittered-up and have the best night of your life.''