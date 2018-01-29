Kesha has been heaped with praise from a host of stars following her powerful performance at the Grammy Awards.

The 30-year-old singer was joined on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday (28.01.18) by the likes of Andra Day, Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper and Julia Michaels for an emotional rendition of 'Praying' and she wasn't the only one left in tears by the end of the segment.

Actress Emmy Rossum wrote on Twitter: ''All the women backing up my girl @KeshaRose makes me SO EMOTIONAL. (Sic)''

'Today's Take' host Tamron Hall posted: ''Already in tears and @KeshaRose just started. What a journey for her. #GRAMMYs (sic)''.

Director and screenwriter Rob Thomas shared: ''Just cried real tears watching @KeshaRose there ARE second acts in American lives. Glad i saw that. Thank you K.(sic)''

Other stars praised the ''powerful'' performance by Kesha and her collaborators.

Charli XCX tweeted: ''Kesha crushedddd the Grammys. A v powerful and inspiring performance. Plus it was really amazing to see so many influencial and brilliant women up there with her. Yesssss Kesha (sic)''

Tove Lo wrote: ''POWERFUL @KeshaRose and all you mega talented bad ass babes #Grammys2018 (sic)''.

And Maria Shriver shared: ''Watching #GRAMMYs. Kesha's song ''Praying'' and her performance blew me away. Powerful. Godspeed.(sic)''

After the performance, Andra gave a shout out to the women she'd shared the stage with.

She wrote: ''Taking our power back. Proud of you girl @KeshaRose #timesup @imjmichaels @cyndilauper @BebeRexha @Camila_Cabello #grammys2018 (sic)''

But Sony Music faced a backlash when they tweeted their support for the 'Tik Tok' singer because of their part in her legal battle with Dr. Luke, as she sued the label and the producer in a failed bid to be released from her record contract after alleging the music mogul had abused her.

They posted: ''No words All love. #GRAMMYS.''

In response, a number of Twitter users replied with the hashtag #FreeKesha, while others condemned them for commenting.

One user noted: ''Tweeting about kesha, when Sony was complicit in the same struggle she was singing about.(sic)''