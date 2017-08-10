Kesha has urged her younger self to ''skip the comments section'' of social media.

The 30-year-old singer has penned a letter to her 18-year-old self in which she explains that although she will face hardships such as her previous battle with an eating disorder, the best advice she can give is to ignore the comments on her social media posts which are a ''breeding ground for negativity and hate''.

Reading out letter during Thursday's (10.08.17) episode of American television show 'CBS This Morning', the blonde beauty said: ''Dear Kesha, at this very moment, you may be wondering if it was a really good idea to drop out of high school. I moved to LA with nothing but your grandfather's Lincoln town car. I got good news and I got bad news. I know you're a tad inpatient so I'll start with good news ... you made it. I thank God that this is the best plan B we ever came up with was to be a singer.

''The bad news is you nearly killed yourself on the road to success fuelled by fear of failure, anxiety and insecurity. You will become severely bulimic and anorexic. The worse your disease gets, the more you'll get praised for it from people in your industry and this will really mess with your head. But when you're trying to live up to an unrealistic expectation, it's never going to be good enough, no matter what you do.

''Just save yourself some anxiety and a year's worth of therapy and just skip the comments section, skip it all together. It's a breeding ground for negativity and hate. Don't let people scare and chain you into changing the things about yourself that make you unique and interesting - those are the qualities that will make your life so magical.''

And the 'Praying' hitmaker added that she ''struggled'' living in a world where models are photoshopped, but insists that it wasn't long before she learned that ''art can heal people''.

She continued: ''You're still in a society that worships Photoshop models. We all still feel the pressure to look like them because that's a symptom of a society that emphasises all the wrong things. And this will be an everyday struggle. And you must be strong, because over time, you will gain confidence and you will learn that words and art do matter. You will meet kids who tell you that they struggle with the many of the same things you struggled with or more. They're going to tell you that your music helped save their life ... and that will change you. You're going to learn that art can heal people.''

Kesha concluded her letter by telling her younger self that ''there is a light'' at the end of the tunnel, and she just has to keep pushing to ''make it through''.

She said: ''One day, you're going to write a song called 'Rainbow' and you're going to be very proud of it. Because there is light and beauty after the storm, no matter how hard things get. You are going to write this song so you remember to make it through. You are going to remind yourself to love yourself and if you have truth in your heart, there will always be a rainbow at the end of the storm.''