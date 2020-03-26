Kesha has shared a song dedicated to Nicolas Cage.

The 'Praying' singer posted the the track on her Instagram with clips from the Hollywood star's movies cut alongside colourful shots of herself with glitter on her face.

On the trippy track, Kesha sings: ''I'm on vacation, Leaving Las Vegas/ Request my presence here's the number call my agent.

''Bitch, I'm a National Treasure, I make it rain in the desert/ I got an octopus, I got a pyramid/ You think I'm extra? I'm on some Nicolas Cage s**t.''

Through the song Cage's voice can be heard saying: ''Good call, baby doll!'' from his 2010 superhero movie 'Kick-Ass' - in which he voiced Damon Macready/Big Daddy.

She simply captioned the post: ''mood.''

The 'Con Air' star previously gushed about how the 'TikTok' hitmaker is ''a great lady'' and that they ''had a lot of fun'' when they met at his premiere for 'Color Out Of Space' in January.

Afterwards, Kesha tweeted: ''I love Nicolas Cage'', and added the alien emoji.

Meanwhile, the US pop star recently revealed she is ''inspired'' by Ariana Grande.

The 32-year-old singer has said she looks up to the '7 Rings' hitmaker because of how ''gracefully'' she has handled herself throughout her career, despite the devastating events she has endured whilst in the public eye, including the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, and the horrific terrorist attack that took place after her Manchester concert in 2017, which killed 22 people.

Kesha said: ''You can go through things in life and I see someone like Ariana Grande and I'm so inspired by how she's handled herself so gracefully throughout her life.''

The 'High Road' star also counts Beyonce, Dolly Parton, and Iggy Pop among her inspirations, as she says she takes a leaf out of their books when it comes to dealing with critics and haters.

She added: ''I look up to someone like Beyonce or Dolly Parton or Iggy Pop. Like, would they pay attention what haters are talking about? No. They're busy.''