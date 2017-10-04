Kesha has praised her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter as a ''pure soul''.

The 30-year-old singer has been dating Brad for over three years, and has said that whilst she wasn't impressed by him when they first met, but he managed to change her mind when he gave her ''the nicest kiss'' she had ever had.

She said: ''He kissed me, and it was the nicest kiss I ever had. I was like, 'Wow, you're such a pure soul. Holy s**t.' And I knew from that moment, 'I gotta hold on to you.'''

The couple currently live together with the 'Praying' singer's three cats, but Kesha admits she would quite like to move to the Caribbean and live on a boat, though she isn't sure her pussies would enjoy it.

She added to Rolling Stone magazine: ''I don't know if I'm ever going to stay in any one place for a couple years at a time. I want to live on an island in the Caribbean, on a boat at some point, like that's a goal. But I don't know how my cats would feel about it.''

Previously, it was reported that the ''loved up'' couple could be moving towards an engagement, as Brad is said to ''adore'' his musical beau.

An insider said: ''They are very loved up. He completely adores her. He gave her a gorgeous ring as a sign of his commitment. There could be wedding bells very soon.''

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker met Brad in 2014 through mutual friends, and during the same year Brad took the time to visit the blonde beauty at Timberline Knolls treatment centre in Illinois where she was receiving treatment for an eating disorder.