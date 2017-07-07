Kesha was left humiliated after Harry Styles' pal tried to set them up.

During Kesha's previous appearance on Nick Grimshaw's BBC Radio One breakfast show, the host rang his friend Harry, 23, after she admitted to having a crush on him, but it did not leave to a love match.

Discussing the awkward phone call when she returned to the show on Friday (07.07.17), Kesha, 30, sarcastically quipped: ''You decided to ring him in front of the whole world, what a nice guy you are.''

She went on to add: ''He was asleep and sick if I recall.''

When Nick cackled and asked, ''How's that going?'', Kesha replied: ''Really good, we're married now.''

And when Nick asked, ''Have you actually seen him since that happened?'', Kesha replied: ''Thank God, no. That was humiliating. That was horrendous.''

Nick then pretended that Harry was in the studio, leaving Kesha flustered.

As she put her head in her hands, Nick joked: ''He's actually going to be in your hotel when you get back. We've tucked him up in bed, he's ready for you Kesha.''

Meanwhile, Kesha's comeback single tackles her battle with ''severe hopelessness and depression'' stemming from her Dr. Luke court case, after she claimed the producer sexually assaulted her.

Now, Kesha has turned her ''low moments'' into a positive with her new single 'Praying' which she says is about feeling ''empathy'' for those who ''hurt or scare you''.

She said of her track: '''Praying', my first single in almost four years, comes out today. I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I've overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I've found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace. This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.''