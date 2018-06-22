Kesha has busted her lip.

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker has been left with a bloody mouth after she crashed into her microphone while going ''hard'' on stage during a gig in Denver earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday (21.06.18), the 31-year-old singer uploaded a close-up shot of her painful wound and wrote: ''Can't ever say I don't go hard on stage. Busted lip from my guitar /mic stand/ tassel battle in Denver. (sic)''

Despite the unsightly cut, Kesha isn't letting it stop her from performing next week as she's to hit the stage at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers on June 25.

Her decision to push on through, despite her injury, may have something to do with the fact that Kesha recently admitted she loves her body and feels confident.

She said: ''The final straw was when I was with my mom at a family dinner party and I was so anxious. Driving home, I had to pull over, and I was like, I can't keep this secret anymore. It was scary, but I finally put my foot down and chose life.

''That was a huge turning point. I'm not a size. I'm not a number. I am a strong, bada**, motherf***ing woman, and quite frankly, I like my junk. Ten years ago, I never thought I'd be able to say that.''

Kesha has had a tough few years as she's been locked in a bitter legal battle with record producer Dr Luke since 2014 when she accused him of sexual assault and emotional abuse - allegations he has vehemently denied.

But the singer believes she's gained strength from her ''darkest moments''.

She explained: ''It's from our darkest moments that we gain the most strength. There were so many days, months even, when I didn't want to get out of bed. I spent all day wanting to go to sleep, and then when I did fall asleep, I had horrible night terrors where I would physically cry and scream through the dark.

''I was never at peace, night or day. But I dragged myself out of bed and took my emotions to the studio and made art out of them.

''And I have never been happier with a body of work as I am with this record. I hope this song reaches people who are in the midst of struggles, to let them know that no matter how bad it seems now, you can get through it. If you have love and truth on your side, you will never be defeated. Don't give up on yourself.''