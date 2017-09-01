Kesha has got ''live free'' tattooed on her knuckles.

The 'TiK ToK' hitmaker - who already has well over 20 etchings on her body - has had somewhat of a rough time recently with her ongoing court case against her former producer Dr. Luke, but it seems she's now keen to look at things on the bright side as she had the wise words etched onto her fingers on Wednesday (30.08.17).

The 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share a photograph of her new inkings and accompanied it with the simple caption: ''LIVE FREE (sic).''

Kesha's new art work comes just three weeks after her friend Lady GaGa was called forward for a deposition in relation to Dr. Luke's defamation case against her.

Dr Luke - who has been accused of sexually abusing Kesha during their time working together - wants to grill Gaga on a text exchange she had with the singer in 2013, but the date, time and location for the deposition are yet to be confirmed.

The producer believes Kesha spoke to the pop superstar about the alleged sexual assault, which he vehemently denies, and wants to view the messages.

Her lawyer has told the publication that Gaga, 31, has agreed to ''produce un-redacted copes of certain of the documents that were previously produced in redacted form.''

He added: ''Lady Gaga has always been prepared to testify so long as reasonable limitations were established. That has now been accomplished.''

News of her deposition comes just a month after a spokesperson for the star claimed that Dr Luke's team has been ''manipulating'' her role in the legal battle.

He said: ''She has provided all the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.''

In 2014, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexually abusing her, drugging her, and emotionally abusing her for years but he has denied the claims.