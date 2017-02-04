Kesha is fighting back against cyberbullying.

The 29-year-old singer appears in a new Public Service Announcement for Hack Harassment, to raise awareness of the issues faced by people using the internet.

Explaining that the issue of online harassment is ''near and dear to my heart'', Kesha added: ''No one, regardless of their identity, background or beliefs, should be subjected to harassment online. I look forward to working with Hack Harassment and its partners to help raise awareness of this important issue in order to bring about more inclusive and safer online communities.''

Chris Loo, Director of Hack Harassment said: ''We are very proud to partner with Kesha to develop and support this important PSA. By sharing her perspective on the widespread consequences of online harassment, Kesha is helping Hack Harassment raise additional awareness around a critically important issue so that we can reduce the severity and impact of harassment and abuse online.''

Meanwhile, Kesha, who has been involved in a very public feud with music producer Dr Luke over her contract after she accused him of sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally abusing her for a number of years, previously opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression and how she intends to ''showcase her vulnerabilities'' on her new album.

She said: ''I've battled a lot of things, including anxiety and depression. Finding the strength to come forward about those things is not easy. But maybe, by telling my story, I can help someone else going through tough times ... I've grown into an adult woman who knows the power of my voice ...

''[My new songs] will showcase my vulnerabilities as a strength and not as a weakness. In the past, I always felt like I was trying to prove something. Now, I'm writing what I want to share with the world, rather than trying to give the world what it wants. For better or worse, I'm just me.''

Dr Luke denies all of the charges against him.